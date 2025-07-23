Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trex FY2025 Earnings

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Seth expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $339.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.64. Trex has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $86.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,052.29. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $144,728.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 24,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,885.73. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Trex by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Trex by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Trex by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 421,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 66,661 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $1,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

