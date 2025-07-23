Energy Stocks Worth Watching – July 22nd

Tesla, Broadcom, and Lockheed Martin are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, distribution or marketing of energy resources such as oil, natural gas and renewable power. They span integrated oil majors, independent drillers, pipeline operators and renewable energy developers, and their performance often tracks commodity prices, geopolitical events and regulatory shifts. Investors buy energy stocks for income potential, dividend yields and exposure to the sector’s growth prospects and cyclical dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $331.68. The company had a trading volume of 43,701,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,713,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. Tesla has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 182.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.26.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $8.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $279.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,181,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,705,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $290.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 104.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.17.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

LMT traded down $39.95 on Tuesday, reaching $420.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,227,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,649. The stock has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $416.74 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.37 and its 200 day moving average is $464.14.

