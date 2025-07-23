EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 103.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 213,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96,108 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,527,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 208,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of EME opened at $560.34 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $570.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $501.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. William Blair began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.00.

Get Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.