Egerton Capital UK LLP Purchases 83,062 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 101.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,062 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for 0.9% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $79,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 21,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $228,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 39,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 123.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $571.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $441.95 and a one year high of $633.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.54.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 18.20%.

Several research firms have commented on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.86.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

