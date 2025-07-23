Egerton Capital UK LLP Purchases 22,257 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,773 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares makes up 2.7% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $231,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,190,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,380. This represents a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $2,134.48 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,473.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,943.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,938.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCNCA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,410.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,299.50.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

