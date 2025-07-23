Egerton Capital UK LLP Has $303.69 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Egerton Capital UK LLP lowered its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,204 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises approximately 3.5% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned about 0.43% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $303,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.63. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $65.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

