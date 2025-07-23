Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 31,110 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Efficient Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,110 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,326,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,708,000 after buying an additional 1,093,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,448,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,771,000 after buying an additional 1,142,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,781,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,353,000 after buying an additional 3,180,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $65.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

