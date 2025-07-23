Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 11,749 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,027,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,749 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $26,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Family Office Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 26.3%

Shares of DFIS opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

