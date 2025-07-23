Efficient Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 201.7% in the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,128.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
