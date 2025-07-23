Efficient Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

PNQI opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $53.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.41 million, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.009 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

