Efficient Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance
PNQI opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $53.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.41 million, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68.
Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Lucid’s 36% Rally on Uber Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.