Efficient Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,829,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 896,836 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $145,278,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471,032 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,408,000 after buying an additional 384,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $316.10 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $217.52 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.34.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

