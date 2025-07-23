Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.19 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 73.40 ($0.99). Ecora Resources shares last traded at GBX 71.41 ($0.97), with a volume of 1,349,421 shares.
ECOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.03) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Ecora Resources from GBX 130 ($1.76) to GBX 120 ($1.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th.
Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating
a sustainable future. The company is listed on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchange.
Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a
sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy.
