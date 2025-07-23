DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Auto Owners Insurance Co

Auto Owners Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,767 shares during the quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -863.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.31.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

