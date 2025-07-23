Donegal Group (DGICA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Donegal Group to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $247.21 million for the quarter.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.38. Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $245.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.73 million. On average, analysts expect Donegal Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DGICA opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.61%.

DGICA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Donegal Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

In related news, EVP William Daniel Delamater sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $172,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $29,571.10. This represents a 85.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 19,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $388,061.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,814.32. The trade was a 70.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,724 shares of company stock worth $3,269,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $689,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

