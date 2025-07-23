DLH (DLHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). DLH had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. On average, analysts expect DLH to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of DLHC opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. DLH has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $84.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DLH news, major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 4,843 shares of DLH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,636.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,689,128 shares in the company, valued at $9,290,204. This trade represents a 0.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 332,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,648. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DLH stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.32% of DLH as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on DLH

About DLH

(Get Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.