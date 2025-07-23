Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTLFree Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.88% of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $72,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSTL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 131,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 611,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,180,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Performance

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $59.01.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

