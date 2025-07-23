Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Director Kevin Bitterman Sells 664 Shares

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Bitterman sold 664 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $40,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 676,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,375,168.07. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Disc Medicine stock opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 37.65, a quick ratio of 37.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $68.73.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRON. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Atle Fund Management AB bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,306,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the first quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

