Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,406 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $38,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,456,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,023 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,111,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,367,000 after buying an additional 1,963,323 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,409,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,400,000 after buying an additional 1,674,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verisail Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,226,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 22.1%

BATS DFIC opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

