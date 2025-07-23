Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $107.08 million for the quarter.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $51,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,327.36. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,143 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 17.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 81,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 132.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 169,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

