Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,858,428,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,748 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,081,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,499,000 after buying an additional 1,232,043 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13,842.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,080,000 after buying an additional 1,123,018 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,126,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3%

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $179.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.85.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 456.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.