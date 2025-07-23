Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Trading Down 33.3% – Time to Sell?

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 151,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 73,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Diamcor Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

