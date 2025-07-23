Diaceutics’ (DXRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Diaceutics from GBX 195 ($2.64) to GBX 185 ($2.50) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Get Diaceutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXRX

Diaceutics Price Performance

Shares of LON:DXRX opened at GBX 133 ($1.80) on Tuesday. Diaceutics has a twelve month low of GBX 106 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 151 ($2.04). The company has a market cap of £112.24 million, a PE ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.47.

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported GBX (2.02) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. Diaceutics had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diaceutics will post 1.0107919 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Diaceutics

In other Diaceutics news, insider Peter Keeling sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.70), for a total value of £630,000 ($851,696.63). Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Diaceutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At Diaceutics we believe that every patient should get the opportunity to receive the right test and the right therapy to positively impact their disease outcome. We provide the world’s leading pharma and biotech companies with an end-to-end commercialisation solution for precision medicines through data analytics, scientific and advisory services enabled by our platform DXRX – The Diagnostics Network®.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.