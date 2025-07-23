DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XRAY. UBS Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -14.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

