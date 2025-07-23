Delaney Dennis R Purchases Shares of 7,355 The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Delaney Dennis R purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 90.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $4,201,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,499.99. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,313 shares of company stock worth $10,264,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.15. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The company has a market capitalization of $173.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 33.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.