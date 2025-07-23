DA Davidson Decreases Earnings Estimates for U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.81 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.87. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of USB opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,431,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,322,000 after purchasing an additional 252,268 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

