DA Davidson Cuts Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target to $35.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 68,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

