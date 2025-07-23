DA Davidson Boosts BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Price Target to $136.00

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BANF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on BancFirst from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $131.33 on Monday. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $95.78 and a 52-week high of $137.40. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.74.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Randy Foraker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $506,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,720. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.4% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BancFirst by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

