CSW Industrials (CSW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect CSW Industrials to post earnings of $2.62 per share and revenue of $278.27 million for the quarter.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect CSW Industrials to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW Industrials stock opened at $285.96 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $436.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.78 and a 200-day moving average of $312.69.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSW. Citigroup upped their price target on CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total transaction of $301,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,293.40. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $44,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,272. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,421. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSW Industrials stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Further Reading

