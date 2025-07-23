CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives $456.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $460.93.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 target price (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,592,632.43. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total value of $869,449.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,286,004.27. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 252,320 shares of company stock worth $117,592,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $471.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of -682.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $474.54 and a 200-day moving average of $415.76. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.