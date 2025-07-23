Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) & Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Critical Survey

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) and Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sherwin-Williams and Croda International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sherwin-Williams 11.63% 71.86% 12.05% Croda International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sherwin-Williams and Croda International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sherwin-Williams 1 5 10 1 2.65 Croda International 2 2 0 2 2.33

Dividends

Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus target price of $391.94, suggesting a potential upside of 14.92%. Given Sherwin-Williams’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sherwin-Williams is more favorable than Croda International.

Sherwin-Williams pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Croda International pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sherwin-Williams pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend for 48 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sherwin-Williams and Croda International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sherwin-Williams $23.10 billion 3.70 $2.68 billion $10.58 32.24 Croda International $2.08 billion 2.56 $202.55 million N/A N/A

Sherwin-Williams has higher revenue and earnings than Croda International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Sherwin-Williams shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Croda International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Sherwin-Williams shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sherwin-Williams has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Croda International has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sherwin-Williams beats Croda International on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Paint Stores Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners. The Consumer Brands Group segment supplies a portfolio of branded and private-label architectural paints, stains, varnishes, industrial products, wood finishes products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks, and adhesives to retailers, including home centers and hardware stores, and dedicated dealers and distributors. The Performance Coatings Group segment develops and sells industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications, automotive refinish products, protective and marine coatings, coil coatings, packaging coatings, and performance-based resins and colorants. It serves retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third-party distributors through its branches and direct sales staff, as well as through outside sales representatives. The company has operations primarily in the North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours. It also provides biologics drug delivery, adjuvant systems, small molecule, protein, and nucleic acid delivery platforms, as well as purity materials for pharmaceutical formulations. In addition, the company offers crop protection and seed enhancement related solutions. Croda International Plc was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

