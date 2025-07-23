Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) vs. Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Financial Comparison

Risk and Volatility

Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tsingtao Brewery has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Tsingtao Brewery”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $72.99 million 1.63 $850,000.00 $0.02 289.50 Tsingtao Brewery $4.47 billion 2.02 $604.42 million N/A N/A

Tsingtao Brewery has higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Tsingtao Brewery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 0.77% 0.29% 0.25% Tsingtao Brewery N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crimson Wine Group beats Tsingtao Brewery on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services. The company sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names. It offers wines to distributors, as well as directly to consumers through wine club memberships and direct phone calls, as well as its website, third-party websites, and other online sales. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company. The company sells its beer products primarily under the Tsingtao and Laoshan brand names. It also provides wealth management, and agency collection and payment services; and financing, construction, and logistics services, as well as technology promotion and application services. Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

