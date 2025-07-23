Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Takes $939,000 Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in ATI by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,875,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,919 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP lifted its stake in ATI by 601.7% in the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,567,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,328,000 after buying an additional 3,058,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ATI by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,335,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $844,061,000 after buying an additional 2,020,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at $85,047,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ATI by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,901,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,190,000 after buying an additional 817,182 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price target on ATI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on ATI from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp lowered ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised ATI to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

ATI Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:ATI opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $93.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.05.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. ATI had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $4,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 356,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,924,234.34. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,359 shares of company stock worth $15,103,486. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.



