Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Takes $809,000 Position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARIS opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARIS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

