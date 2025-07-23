Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,544 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,989 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,423,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,985,000 after purchasing an additional 207,719 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,632.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,272,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,431,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,682,000 after purchasing an additional 312,551 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $49.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

