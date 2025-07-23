Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 118 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,575,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25,555.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $234,433,000 after buying an additional 985,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,608,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,318,000 after buying an additional 918,559 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 293.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 671,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $157,643,000 after buying an additional 501,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,073,933 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $721,452,000 after buying an additional 371,589 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $280.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.81. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $281.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

