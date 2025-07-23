Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 10,084 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,413,000 after acquiring an additional 295,217 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average of $82.41. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.