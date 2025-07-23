Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,279,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,012,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,935 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,662,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,117,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,443 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COF opened at $217.05 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $226.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.07.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

