Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 315 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 201.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 15,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Melius cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.30.

AMETEK stock opened at $179.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.87. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $198.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

