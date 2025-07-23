Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 2,858 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,420 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 28,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.22 and its 200-day moving average is $78.82. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

