Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,346 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.36.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $222.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.88 and a 200-day moving average of $229.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.