Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,729 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,265,000 after acquiring an additional 58,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,900,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,070,000 after acquiring an additional 337,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,766,000 after acquiring an additional 360,931 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Masco by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,762,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,456,000 after acquiring an additional 305,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,463,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,756,000 after acquiring an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $86.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,320.76% and a net margin of 10.30%. Masco’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

