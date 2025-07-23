Cormark Expects Lower Earnings for Dominion Lending Centres

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSE:DLC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Dominion Lending Centres in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 21st. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Cormark also issued estimates for Dominion Lending Centres’ FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
