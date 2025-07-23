Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 51.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,567.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Copart Stock Up 0.8%

CPRT opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.07. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.