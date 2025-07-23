Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $48.35.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

