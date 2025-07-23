Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,185 Shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,409,000 after buying an additional 5,957,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,144,000 after purchasing an additional 573,310 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,018,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,074 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AppLovin by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,893,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,885 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,725,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,027 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APP stock opened at $350.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.42. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $525.15.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 224.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.30, for a total transaction of $215,613.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,455.30. This represents a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $4,109,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 192,421 shares in the company, valued at $81,394,083. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. HSBC set a $436.00 price target on shares of AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.57.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

