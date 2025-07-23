Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after buying an additional 24,261 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.09.

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $593,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 129,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,717.50. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $787,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,914.84. The trade was a 84.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,991,392. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Zoom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

