Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Centene by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Centene by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Centene by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.44. Centene Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $80.59.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

