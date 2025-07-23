Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,668,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total value of $1,246,442.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 431,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,500,807.15. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $386,511.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,488.26. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,757 shares of company stock worth $12,243,920. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY opened at $169.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average is $183.39. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.11 and a 12-month high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 211.09% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

