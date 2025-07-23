Contrasting BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) & Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BYD and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get BYD alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BYD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 4 0 0 1.80

BYD currently has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 394.19%. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus price target of $1.61, suggesting a potential upside of 44.68%. Given BYD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BYD is more favorable than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYD 5.71% 22.70% 5.86% Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares BYD and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BYD has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BYD and Polestar Automotive Holding UK”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BYD $108.10 billion N/A $5.60 billion $0.71 24.23 Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.03 billion 1.17 -$2.05 billion ($0.57) -1.95

BYD has higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK. Polestar Automotive Holding UK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BYD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BYD beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BYD

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products. The Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products segment manufactures and sells mobile handset components, such as housings and electronic components; and offers assembly services. The Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products segment is involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobiles, and auto-related molds and components; rail transport and related business; and provision of automobile leasing and after sales services, automobile power batteries, lithium-ion batteries, photovoltaic, and iron battery products. The company develops urban rail transportation business. BYD Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.