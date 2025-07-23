Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.75.
CNXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, June 30th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 850.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,916 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,981,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,998,000 after purchasing an additional 823,228 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $21,123,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,040,000 after purchasing an additional 404,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Concentrix by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 593,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,661,000 after purchasing an additional 401,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.
Concentrix Stock Performance
Concentrix stock opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Concentrix has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $77.00.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Concentrix Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.3328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
