Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

CNXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, June 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,697.80. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 850.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,916 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,981,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,998,000 after purchasing an additional 823,228 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $21,123,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,040,000 after purchasing an additional 404,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Concentrix by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 593,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,661,000 after purchasing an additional 401,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Concentrix stock opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Concentrix has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $77.00.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.3328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

